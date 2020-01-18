“Let them talk,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said about Saturday’s “Women’s March,” describing the left-wing and partisan Democrat event as unappealing to Americans and offering her comments in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Matt Boyle.

Boyle said, “The other thing we’re going to see later today — and it’s ongoing right now, around D.C. and around the country — is these anti-Trump women’s marches. We’ve seen them every year since he’s been president. It’s orchestrated by the radical left. But it seems like they’re kind of losing support as each year goes by that they do them.”

Guilfoyle replied, “Let them talk. Let the leftist activists [and] the Hollywood crazies talk. Remember that? Madonna and all the rest of them carrying on? The more they talk and say things like that, the more it turns off the American people. You’re always going to have these marches. Let them go out. It’s their constitutional right to be able to go and march and express themselves, but let’s see how many of them actually turn up at the polls. It really seems to be losing steam. It’s more a little bit of show and not any substance.”

Guilfoyle continued, “When you think about it, what do they have to say? They talk about burning down the White House and how they’re going to leave the country. Well, tick-tock; we’re waiting. It’s not relatable to the hard-working men and women in this country, the people who are actually seeing a benefit in their pocketbook, in their paycheck, [and] in their discretionary spending.”

Democrats’ impeachment push against President Donald Trump has bolstered fundraising for the president’s reelection campaign, said Guilfoyle, who chairs Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020.

“It has been, really, a boon for us in terms of the fundraising that we’ve been able to do–because the American people are tired of it,” Guilfoyle said. “They’re tired of the nonsense.”

“We’re doing call days with Don Jr., with Eric and Lara,” added Guilfoyle, “a bunch of people coming together to make calls across the country — and those are always tremendously successful. The last one we did raised $25 million at the launch when the president announced his kickoff.”

“My new mantra is A-B-B, ‘Always Be Bundling,'” quipped Guilfoyle.

Boyle said, “They have wasted away millions and millions of dollars on the Democrat side. I think Cory Booker wasted something like $14 million on his presidential campaign. Kamala Harris was up there, too.”

