Jim Jordan on Impeachment: When Trump Drains the Swamp, ‘Swamp Fights Back’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News Sunday that when President Donald Trump drains the swamp, the “swamp fights back.”

Jordan, a member of the president’s legal defense team, spoke to Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle on why Democrats have yet to convince the Senate or the American public as to why the Senate should convict Trump of obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

President Trump’s legal team started their opening arguments on Saturday, which many Republicans such as Jordan and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said dismantled much of the House impeachment managers’ arguments.

“We saw yesterday [Saturday] that two hours of the truth beats over 20 hours of the presumptions, assumptions, and hearsay. Because that’s what their case is based on; the facts will always be on the president’s side, they’re never going to change,” Jordan said.

Rep. Jordan, noting that Democrats have moved on impeachment in a “completely political partisan basis,” said that President Trump will win the 2020 presidential election. The Ohio congressman also said that if the president wins in 2020, it is likely that Republicans will take back the House majority.

“I think the president is going to win. He is doing so well in our state of Ohio. Americans understand the basics and taxes have been cut, regulations have been reduced, the economy is growing at an unbelievable clip, unemployment lowest in 50 years, the stock market at 29,000, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the [Supreme] Court, out of the Iran deal, embassy in Jerusalem, hostages saved from North Korea, new NAFTA agreement, the wall is getting built,” Rep. Jordan said.

“They appreciate the fact that this president is doing what he said he would do: drain the swamp and they also understand when you drain the swamp, the swamp fights back. But I think in November that they will not say it but they push that button for President Trump and I think he’s going to win big and like you said if he wins big and I think that’s possible and If he wins big then we’re going to take back the House,” Rep. Jordan said.

Rep. Jordan said that if Democrats, and Sens. Mitt Romney (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), want to have former national security adviser John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney testify during the impeachment trial, then Republicans should bring in their own witnesse.

“If you’re going to call in Mulvaney and Bolton then for goodness’ sake you have to bring in the whistleblower, you need to bring in Hunter Biden,” Jordan said.

