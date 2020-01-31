Dr. Nicole Saphier: ‘The Chinese Healthcare System Is in Shambles’

The Chinese healthcare system is in shambles,” stated a board certified physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and author of Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis, in an interview on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

While discussing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China, Saphier said, “[Chinese authorities] want to maintain a positive light in public opinion. Their government-run media concerns me in the sense that they are posting pictures of nurses helping patients, but the Chinese healthcare system is in shambles. They are low on doctors, there is over-utilization of emergency rooms, [and] there’s violence against healthcare workers. They’re putting out this picture of harmony, but the truth is I know that the healthcare system there is terrible and they are lacking stuff for contact precautions.”

Weeks ago, Chinese children were treated with substandard and expired vaccines by China’s medical authorities. Breitbart News reported, “A crowd of angry Chinese parents gathered outside the Licheng Health Center in Jiangsu province on Friday and demanded answers about the seemingly bottomless vaccine scandal that saw thousands of children receiving substandard or expired doses of vaccine.”

Saphier said, “If you you’ve been to China or in contact with people who’ve recently traveled to China, get tested.”

Saphier reflected on the Chinese government’s conduct during the 2002-2004 SARS outbreak in China.

“[Chinese authorities] were not very forthcoming with information when it came to SARS, which is why that became such a bigger outbreak than it needed to be,” Saphier recalled. “The communist-run government was trying to hide a lot of the information and keep it hidden from the world. Luckily, they’re not doing that with the coronavirus right now. They are choosing what goes into their media, as they do, but it does seem that they’re being more forthcoming with information, and now that the World Health Organization has declared an emergency, they are going to have to be even more forthcoming in the future to make sure that it does get under control.”

“The way [China] handled SARS was very inappropriate, [but] they are handling coronavirus,” Saphier added. “The fact that the first reported case was December 31st, and they’ve already sequenced the virus in less than a month, that is infinitely better than what happened with SARS.”

China lacks sufficient supplies of basic medical consumables, Saphier stated.“This virus is in droplets, so when you sneeze [or] cough, that’s how it can get contracted. They need gloves, they need masks, and they didn’t have a lot of that,” she stated.

