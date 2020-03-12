Rep. Andy Biggs: Democrat ‘Dyed-in-the-Wool Globalists’ Still Push Open Borders During Coronavirus Outbreak

Democrats continue to push “globalist” policies amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, noted Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Scott Perry (R-PA), highlighting Democrat opposition to travel bans as measures to protect Americans from viral spread. The two congressmen offered their remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

“It feels as if this could be a black swan moment for globalism,” said Mansour. “This could also be a moment where we all open our eyes to how dangerously dependent we have been on China.” She asked if the coronavirus outbreak offers an opportunity for bipartisanship in addressing America’s dependence on China for pharmaceutical and medical exports.

Biggs replied, “I struggle to see bipartisanship emerging in the current environment. Our folks on the other side of the aisle, they do believe in globalism. They still believe, regardless of risk, in an open southern border. If not for the fact that we’re sitting in a coronavirus issue that’s unprecedented in so many ways, they would be insisting that the president cannot ban travel for either safety or health reasons.”

Biggs continued, “They are dyed-in-the-wool globalists and that makes it the idea of working with people who don’t believe ‘America First.’ They still adhere to the Howard Zinn viewpoint of America, which is that we were never good, we were never great, we are an immoral country, and many of them would like to see us become something else.”

LISTEN:

Preserving American exceptionalism requires a defeat of Democrats’ political vision, Biggs determined.

“I think that we’re going to have to take the House back and maintain the Senate, and get reinforcements in there that understand this country is unique [and] has a unique founding,” Biggs remarked. “It was a divine founding, and [America is] a place that has the light for the whole world. If we ever give that up — if we give it over to the other folks — then I’m not sure that we get that light back in this the world for a very, very long time.”

Perry said, “What Andy says [is] absolutely true. They are globalists at heart, and even though I think many of them recognize what China is up to, they simply refuse to really join the Republican Party.”

Perry went on, “Case in point, when people refer to it as the virus started in Wuhan, or the Wuhan virus, or anything related to China, immediately our colleagues on the other side of the aisle call us ‘racist.’ These are facts. Facts are facts… It’s not meant to be pejorative. It’s just meant to describe where these maladies have occurred and started from so that we never forget what we learned in the process of trying to fix the situation that we’re in.”

Democrats prioritize perceived partisan political advantage over national security, Perry stated.

“Instead of getting to the problem at hand, they are so globalist and so disrespectful and just have such disdain for the president that they can’t see their way clear to even face the adversary that we have, even it if it’s in the best interest of their own constituents, their own communities, and their own country,” Perry said.

Democrats, left-wing news media, and Chinese state-run propaganda have all derided President Donald Trump’s strategy towards the coronavirus as driven by “racism,” “white supremacy,” and other forms of bigotry.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.