Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) told Breitbart News Saturday that America will be “stronger than ever” after the country becomes less reliant on China for the production of supplies, medication, and pharmaceuticals.

Hice spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the coronavirus outbreak has potentially jeopardized America’s access to life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical devices. China produces most of America’s medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Lawmakers such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) have introduced legislation to combat potential American drug shortages and to reveal America’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Hice said that the United States’ will become more resilient after reducing its reliance on China for manufacturing.

Hice told Breitbart News Daily, “When all is said and done, we have got to be less dependent on China for supplies, for medication, for pharmaceuticals, and I think that’s a huge lesson that we are in the process of learning right now. I believe that at the end of the day, we will be much stronger and much more self-reliant than we are currently, so when all is said and done, it’s going to end up making America stronger than ever.”

The Georgia conservative also railed against China and the establishment media for deflecting China’s responsibility for the coronavirus outbreak.

“China is responsible for this, so for them to try to cover and deflect blame elsewhere like the U.S. military is absolute insanity, as is the willingness of the media on a national perspective to be complicit in carrying on that story,” Hice said. “It’s absolute insanity. But thank God for President Trump, who early on saw the truth in the midst of all of the misinformation China was putting out, and he closed doors on China … Had he not done that, the situation would have been much worse than it currently is, and I’m just so grateful we have a leader in the White House who saw the reality of what was going on.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.