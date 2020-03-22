Sen. Bill Cassidy: Pelosi and Schumer Put Relief for Americans on Hold

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Breitbart News that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are obstructing a tentative emergency relief bill to provide financial relief to Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Cassidy in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “Democrats and Republicans broke down into five working groups. They came to agreement on all five areas — appropriations, for example, tax law changes upon health and welfare issues, etcetera — we put them into a package, and now we had a vote tonight that would just allow us to continue to debate it for the next 30 hours. Keep in mind, all this negotiation has taken place between Democrats and Republicans. Pelosi came over with Schumer after having agreed to everything, and then said no, they that wanted something different, far different.”

Cassidy continued, “So when the original package — which was agreed upon — was brought up just to allow 30 more hours to debate, Democrats voted against. Now we’ve got an American economy which is just tanking because we don’t have certainty as to the government’s response, and Pelosi and Schumer have decided that they are going to obstruct after they helped negotiate the deal.”

Cassidy went on, “This is something that we don’t need at this moment, and we’re speaking about a package, which is huge — which is the biggest package ever put out by the federal government — to help the American people. And it would provide certainty for those who know that tomorrow they’re going to have to make note payments in two weeks.

“I cannot believe that Pelosi and Schumer are attempting to do this,” added Cassidy. “Frankly, I am shocked that Democratic senators are going along with it. I’m not a partisan guy, at this point. I’m so sorry they are.”

Cassidy remarked, “This is about the American people, not about being a Democrat or Republican.”

Cassidy stated, “I know what’s going through the mind of Americans if Congress can’t even get together on this, what does my future look like?”

