Former Donald Trump administration staffer and Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District candidate Jim Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday that it is “inexcusable” that freshman Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) has been playing “politics” with Congress’s response package.

On Friday, the House passed a historic coronavirus relief package after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent days holding up the legislation. During that time, she was pushing her own coronavirus bill.

Republicans such as Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) slammed Pelosi’s political stunt, noting that it was jeopardizing Americans’ health by delaying crucial aid to hospitals, businesses, and Americans afflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that Cartwright did not “speak up” about Pelosi’s stunt and that Americans could have received aid much faster if the Democrats “did not play games.”

Bognet said that Cartwright did not do anything to block Pelosi’s political games, calling the Democrats’ stunt “inexcusable.”

Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday “Cartwright is part of her leadership. They’ve been playing politics for years, and they will keep playing politics at a time of crisis, and it was embarrassing this pork that they tried to throw in at a time of national emergency. We should be rushing to help people at the front lines: the doctors, the nurses, FEMA, and instead, we are playing political games. It’s unconscionable and inexcusable.”

Bognet also said that the Chinese communist party has been lying about the number of coronavirus cases the country has and that China must pay for unleashing the pandemic on the world.

“When we go through this crisis, they need to be held to account for what they’ve done to the world,” he said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.