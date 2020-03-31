SiriusXM Announces Free Premier Streaming Service Through May 15

SiriusXM announced Tuesday that through May 15, 2020, the satellite radio network will offer free access to its full lineup of Premier Streaming content to listeners in North America.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer.

“In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels,” Meyer added. “And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard [Stern] this morning.”

Listeners will receive free access to more than 300 channels of programming, including Breitbart News Daily, Breitbart News Tonight, Breitbart News Saturday, and Breitbart News Sunday — all of which air on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel.

Breitbart News Daily airs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern and is hosted by Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow; Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight Eastern and is hosted by Breitbart News editor-at-large Rebecca Mansour; Breitbart News Saturday airs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturdays and is hosted by Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle; and Breitbart News Sunday airs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern on Sundays and is hosted by Breitbart News editor-at-large Joel Pollak. Sonnie’s Corner, hosted by Breitbart News contributor Sonnie Johnson, also airs on Saturdays on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel.

Upon the announcement of the free streaming service until the middle of May, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said the partnership between Breitbart News and SiriusXM has been critical.

“Our partnership with SiriusXM has been one of the most effective ways Breitbart has been able to get our reporting and ideas to the people, and the interaction with the audience is always as informative as it is entertaining,” Marlow said. “SiriusXM is a terrific product, and it’s amazing that they are offering it for free. This is an incredible opportunity for audio content fans but also for us at Breitbart News to reach an even wider audience during one of the most intense news cycles of the century.”

Listeners will also have access to hundreds of exclusive ad-free music channels and vital news and information sources.

An online press release noted that a radio station dedicated to staying home will be introduced on April 1, 2020:

#StayHome Radio, a feel-good, ad-free music channel, will launch April 1 on the streaming platform and channel 179 on most SiriusXM radios. The channel will feature happy and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley.

SiriusXM also announced it would be “bringing back The Billy Joel Channel, Dave Matthews Band Radio, and a new channel full of the Top 1000 songs across multiple genres, all available on the SiriusXM app, connected devices, as well as most SiriusXM radios, starting April 1.”

Among several other included channels, listeners will also be able to hear live news from major outlets including CNN, FOX News, CNBC, MSNBC, and BBC World Service.

Anyone who is not already subscribed to SiriusXM can download the SiriusXM app or visit SiriusXM.com/streamfree to start listening free of charge. No credit card or commitment is required.

