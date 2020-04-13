Former Joe Biden Aide: ‘Woman’ Running Mate Could Be Transgender; ‘Everything’s Possible’

Joe Biden could select a vice-presidential running mate who identifies as a woman, speculated Moe Vela, former senior adviser to the former vice president and founder of the Vela Group. He offered his remarks on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Pollak recalled the Biden campaign’s characterization of “transgender equality” as “the civil rights issue of our time.”

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Pollak asked, “This vice presidential choice, now — I’m saying the next bit facetiously, but I hope you’ll take it in the spirit it’s given — Joe Biden has said that the transgender movement is the civil rights movement of our time, so isn’t it somewhat cisgenderist to say you’re going to pick a female vice president, or can one qualify by identifying as female?”

Vela replied, “Oh wow, Joel. I never thought I’d get a question I’d never heard before. This is my 179th interview in four months and you just did it. I have to send you something like a gift of some kind.”

Vela continued, “I don’t think anything’s out of the realm of possibility. I do not — as an openly gay man myself, and as hopefully somewhat of a leader nationally in the LGBTQ movement — I do not anticipate that, but everything’s possible. Certainly they would qualify as in the woman’s category, but, in fact, I don’t even know of anybody who would be qualified at this point to play that role, so I don’t think we’re going to see that, but you know what? I think that’s a really interesting question, actually.”

Vela listed Democrat women whom Biden may select as a running mate.

“I feel like [Joe Biden] is drowning in a sea of blessings,” Vela said. “He’s got so many incredible women to pick from. I love that he already announced it was going to be a woman. I thought that was fantastic on his part.”

Vela continued, “He’s got so many incredibly talented women to pick from. We have a bench that would make any pro team very highly successful. From the West Coast with Kamala Harris, to Nevada with Catherine Cortez Masto, to Amy Klobuchar in the Midwest and the Heartland, to Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, to Elizabeth Warren in Boston, and so many other women in between. He’s got a ton of women to pick from I can’t wait to see who he picks.”

Biden publicly committed to choosing a woman as a running mate during a CNN-hosted political event with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in March. “If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country,” he said. “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be my vice president.”

In February, Biden promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if elected president, emphasizing his pledge with two declarations of “Not a joke!”.

Biden’s campaign has proposed the extension of federal funding for “transgender women of color” via the “Violence Against Women Act.”

Men who identify as women will be included in “The Biden Plan to End Violence Against Women,” says Joe Biden’s campaign website.

