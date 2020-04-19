Jim Bognet: Democrat Matt Cartwright Putting Congressional ‘Pork over People’

Jim Bognet, a former Donald Trump administration official and Pennsylvania eighth district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) has continued to put his desire for congressional “pork” over the needs of the American people and small businesses.

On Thursday, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) relief fund, or the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ran dry.

President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans, and Bognet have called for Congress to replenish the PPP. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has resisted GOP calls for a simple refunding of the PPP.

Not all Democrats have marched in lockstep with Speaker Pelosi. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and 15 House Democrats have called an immediate refunding of the small business aid.

Bognet said Cartwright has yet to push for a simple refunding of the PPP because he and Pelosi have put their desire for “pork” over the needs of small businesses and workers that are suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “Nancy Pelosi and her lapdog Matt Cartwright have been putting pork over people. They are literally hurting small business all over the country that needs help. It’s unbelievable that Matt Cartwright is silent, over 17,000 small businesses in my district bleeding, and some of them are going out business. Jobs lost that will be gone forever. I don’t understand how they can just sit there.”

“He’s so out of touch that he doesn’t understand what normal people are going through. My family has a small construction business. It is shut down,” Bognet added. “It is unbelievable to me that these that Democrat liberals in Washington don’t understand that we need help.”

Bognet and Matt Mowers, another former Donald Trump administration official, running for Congress, have served as two of the first politicians to call to implement a travel ban against China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bognet said America should hold China accountable for covering up the dangers of the coronavirus, which could include isolating the country and potentially kicking China out of the World Trade Organization (WTO). He added America should bring back pharmaceutical manufacturing to the United States.

Breitbart News Saturday host Boyle noted that Cartwright and Pelosi have yet to criticize China due to their covering up the coronavirus outbreak. Bognet noted that Cartwright follows Pelosi’s orders as her “lapdog.”

“Matt Cartwright is out an out of touch wealthy guy. I’ve been saying this since the beginning; he is Nancy Pelosi’s lapdog. He just reported lots of money from her swamp creature enablers in D.C. She funds his campaigns, and she does what he tells him to do,” Bognet said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.