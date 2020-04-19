Roger Stone said President Donald Trump has not promised him a presidential pardon following his conviction in November. He joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak for an interview after the lifting of a judge-imposed gag order upon him for 16 months.

Pollak asked, “Are you expecting the president to step in here and issue a pardon?”

Stone replied, “I can tell you that nothing has been promised to me. I can tell you that I have not applied formally for any pardon. Obviously, I am praying fervently, but I think that’s in God’s hands.”

Pollak quipped, “Well, technically it’s in Trump’s hands.”

Stone responded, “But the divine one knows what everyone is going to do. The president’s been very forthright in his criticism of my trial. [Judge Amy Berman Jackson] doesn’t seem to recognize that even the President United States has First Amendment rights and that federal judges can be criticized, and it’s actually legal in this country.”

LISTEN:

“[Judge Amy Berman Jackson] didn’t like it when Tucker Carlson criticized it, [and] didn’t like it when Alex Jones criticized it,” continued Stone. “[She] just fundamentally doesn’t like the First Amendment, but I am hopeful. Obviously I am praying, but I have no secret here. I’m not the promised anything, whatsoever.”

Stone remarked, “I had a jury of all Democrats,” noting that “four of the jurors in my case were attorneys.” He recalled Mike Cernovich’s reporting of the partisan and left-wing politics expressed by one of the jurors in his trial.

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.