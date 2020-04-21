Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak while warning of a possible “full-fledged depression” on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Justice said, “I’m good friends with the president. I think he’s done a marvelous job under really tough times.”

Justice added, “There’s no way in the world, as president United States of America, he’s going to shut down the the engine of America unless he really knows that this thing is really, really potentially devastating beyond belief.”

LISTEN:

West Virginia’s governor warned of prolonged shutdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we leave this [economic] engine shut down for another 30 days … this thing won’t start back,” stated Justice, cautioning of a recession becoming a depression.

“If we don’t start back the [economic] engine, we’re really dropping the ball,” Justice remarked. “You just saw what happened yesterday to oil prices. They went to below zero. If we don’t watch out, this country could slip into a full-fledged depression and then we would lose millions of people. It would be catastrophic beyond belief.”

Justice added, “If we don’t watch out … [then] the food sources dry up, neighbor against neighbor. The only thing to put the people back together is almost common cause, and that common cause has got to be some kind of war. It is frightening beyond belief if we don’t start the engine back.”

Jobless claims reached 22 million last week across America.

“[Breitbart News] is doing a great job for our country,” concluded Justice.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.