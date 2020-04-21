Appearing Tuesday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) encouraged listeners to boycott China — particularly Chinese products — for “unleashing” the coronavirus pandemic on the world.

Cotton and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) have introduced legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue China in court to recover damages caused by the outbreak.

(Listen from 10:17)

A partial transcript is as follows: