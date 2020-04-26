Byron Donalds: Trump Will ‘Reap the Benefits’ of Black Voter Outreach

Byron Donalds, a Florida state representative and 19th congressional district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that President Donald Trump will “reap the benefits” of voter outreach to blacks.

Donalds is running for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 19th district to replace the outgoing Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL). Donalds touted himself as the most conservative Republican in the primary.

Donalds told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “Southwest Florida is a very conservative area and without question I am the most conservative candidate in this race. Like you said, I’m A-rated by the NRA, I’m a strong constitutional conservative, and I think that our voters want a voice in Washington who’s going to uphold strong conservative principles, who’s going to take on Nancy Pelosi and the left, and do everything we can to maintain the great republic we’ve ever known.”

Donalds noted that President Donald Trump’s outreach to the black community has garnered him more support from black conservatives.

“One of the advantages of being a black conservative is that I can take the message of conservatism and Republican values, keeping America Great, to a lot of areas that some of my colleagues in the Republican Party simply can’t take the message. And so I think for the first time, since the passage of the Civil Rights acts, I think black voters and Hispanic voters for that matter are actually starting to take a look,” he said.

“The president has done a tremendous job. Probably the first president in my time that’s actively tried to court and actually speak to minority voters, and black voters in particular. I think black voters, we typically end up more conservative than the Democrat Party. So when it comes to economic policy, school choice, life issues, those things line up with our core at home,” Donalds added.

The Florida conservative said that Trump will “reap the benefits” of the outreach to the black community.

“You’re going to see more and more black conservatives who are actually going to come out and be more bold in their political stances, and I think that’s better for the country overall,” Donalds said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.