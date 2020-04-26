North Carolina 11th congressional district Republican candidate Lynda Bennett told Breitbart News Saturday that she will use her business experience to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Bennett hopes to win North Carolina’s 11th congressional district nomination to replace former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who is now President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Bennett, a real estate businesswoman similar to Meadows and Trump, said that North Carolina is ready to start reopening the economy after the state has seen declining coronavirus cases.

She told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that with Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, “We will not even begin the first of three phases for at least two more weeks. We’re really ready to get back to work, get started, and get the process started, and here in North Carolina, we’re doers. And we want to see the economy booming again and to do that; we’re going to get the businesses planning again and making decisions that are needed to get people back to work and get the state reopened.”

Bennett added that North Carolina officials should flatten the spread of the coronavirus, but they should also not “flatten small businesses and families at the same time.”

Bennett contended that Gov. Cooper should focus his efforts on the most vulnerable populations for the coronavirus outbreaks, such as the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.

She said, “Gov. Copper, who instead of targeting areas of the groups that are most vulnerable of COVID-19 like the elderly, people with preexisting conditions, he’s targeted the entire population of North Carolina. All ten million people. And I can tell you speaking as a business owner, that the uncertainty has been really terrible for my business.”

Bennett has earned the endorsements of conservatives from across the political spectrum, including former House Freedom Caucus chairmen Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), as well as the House Freedom Fund, which is the fundraising arm of the House Freedom Caucus. The Senate Conservatives Fund, the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), Citizens United, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the current House Freedom Caucus chairman, endorsed Bennett for Congress.

The North Carolina Republican said that she will use her business experience and conservative principles to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in Congress.

She said, “I think the business experience is going to matter because this COVID crisis is not just a health issue, it’s an economic crisis, and it’s a constitutional issue. So, I think it’s going to be even more important than ever that every bit of my business background is going to be needed.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.