Lee Smith: Washington Post’s Russiagate Conspiracists Now Lying About Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus

News media figures advancing “Trump-Russia collusion” narratives are now spreading misinformation about President Donald Trump and the coronavirus outbreak as part of a “permanent coup,” observed Lee Smith, author of The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History, in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Dylan Gwinn.

Smith’s forthcoming book, The Permanent Coup, is related to the politics of the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “I’m working on a follow-up to The Plot Against the President, which will incorporate recent developments, but it’s also going to deal with impeachment, and it will also deal with the pandemic and different things that we’ve seen unfold in here.”

Smith added, “Unfortunately, we are going to have to acknowledge that many of the people on the left are such insane psychopaths [that] they’ve used this — they’ve used a crisis — to wage political operations — still — against the president.”

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, recently alleged that Trump was issued repeated warnings about the coronavirus through a dozen classified daily briefings between January and February.

“An article in the Washington Post … said that in [his] presidential daily briefings, Trump repeatedly ignored warnings of the coronavirus,” Smith recalled. Acting DNI Richard Grenell tweeted at the authors of this piece. [He] said. ‘That’s not true. We told you this is not true, and yet you only included our denial in the ninth paragraph.'”

This isn’t true. And we told you this before you wrote. And you put the DNI denial of your premise in paragraph 9. https://t.co/kVYJvGxL0r — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 28, 2020

Smith continued, “So these two Washington Post journalists were a core Russiagate conspiracy team. Again, unfortunately, we’re seeing the same thing unfold again and again, and that’s why the title of the book is The Permanent Coup.”

Smith described his forthcoming book as a continuation of his examination of left-wing coordination across political and business spheres, noting that this apparatus is occasionally referred to as “the deep state.”

“I need to explain how we got to this place, how we became vulnerable,” said Smith of his next book, “because what we’re basically talking about all throughout is — whatever we want to call it — the deep state, the political left’s coordination with the political and business elite.”

Smith concluded, “We’re talking about a very, very, large group of people with a sort of interest and instruments. There’s a reason they’re going after Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s supporters. It’s a very coherent story. Unfortunately, a lot of Americans have paid for how these other Americans have abused the country, the country’s resources, and the country’s institutions.”