Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘Mortified’ by Nancy Pelosi Defending China

House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) told Breitbart News Daily that she’s confident that House Democrats are “mortified” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying that President Donald Trump’s anti-China stance is merely a “diversion.”

Pelosi claimed on Thursday that Trump’s recent antagonism toward China merely serves as a diversion from his coronavirus response.

“What the president is saying about China is interesting — it’s an interesting diversion,” Pelosi said during a briefing on Thursday.

Cheney said that it is a “disgrace” for Pelosi to diminish the role China’s failure to contain the coronavirus has had on the tens of thousands of Americans that have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cheney told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, “The Democrats consistently and … their leader Nancy Pelosi particularly — demonstrate to the American people why they can’t be trusted to lead this country. When you’ve got close to 86,000 Americans who have died because of this global pandemic that was unleashed by the Chinese government, it is just a disgrace for the Speaker of the House to say [that] holding the government of China accountable is an ‘interesting diversion.'”

“I am confident there are many members of her own caucus in the House who are mortified. I know I am mortified by her on a daily basis, but I am confident, mortified in particular by what she said yesterday, because the American people know that China needs to be held accountable,” she added.

Cheney charged that Pelosi’s comments could have a devastating impact for vulnerable House Democrats during the 2020 congressional elections.

“Anybody who’s running for reelection this time around as a Democrat is going to have to defend what Nancy Pelosi just said,” Cheney said. “They’re going to have to explain why in the House they voted for her to be Speaker of the House when she’s so clearly unfit.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. Eastern.