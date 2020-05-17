Former Donald Trump administration official Jim Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) has failed to lead on the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania.

Bognet, who is running to unseat Cartwright in Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district, called on Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf to face impeachment or resign if he will not reopen the state.

“I’ve called for Wolf to be either be impeached or resign unless he can give us a plan to open up Pennsylvania in a safe way. We want our state back. We want to work. We don’t want government handouts. We need to get Pennsylvania open again,” Bognet said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Bognet charged that Wolf and Rachel Levine, who is the nation’s first transgender state health secretary, have been a “complete disaster” for the state’s nursing homes.

He told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “Wolf and his minion Rachel Levine have handled this horribly. It’s been a complete disaster in Pennsylvania, we’ve had 2,700 of our seniors that have essentially been sentenced to death because of the criminal negligence that we’ve seen from Levine and Wolf.”

Bognet said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Cartwright have not helped the crisis either.

“Instead of focusing on protecting our most vulnerable population in our nursing homes, they sent COVID-infected patients into the nursing homes to spread the disease,” Bognet said. “It’s been horrible mismanagement and Nancy Pelosi and her lapdog Matt Cartwright; they haven’t helped anything either.”

“They’ve been vacationing at home for two weeks instead of being in Washington and doing what we need to be done to help to get this country moving,” Cartwright said.

“We need leadership,” Bognet said. “Where’s Nancy Pelosi on the streets of Hazleton, Pennsylvania? Where’s Matt Cartwright on the streets of Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Pennsylvania? They have been cowards.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.