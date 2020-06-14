Byron Donalds: Joe Biden ‘Not the Solution’ for What Ails Black America

Florida state representative and 19th congressional district Republican candidate Byron Donalds told Breitbart News Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden is “not the solution” for what ails the black community in America.

Donalds is running to replace outgoing Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL). Donalds touted himself as the most conservative Republican in the primary. He spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as protests and riots have emerged in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Donalds said that enforcing the rule of law will help crack down on any alleged incidents of systemic racism. “The left wants to talk about finding ways to stop systemic racism, but one of the ways you do that is make sure you have a strong rule of law,” Donalds said.

Boyle asked Donalds how public officials can reinvigorate the black community. Donalds emphasized that school choice can help the black community immensely.

He explained, “The first thing is that the left always tries to push this conversation on race in America every time that we have one of these tragedies, and it is a definite conservation that has to be had, but you have to have it, frankly, with black conservatives and black liberals. Because it’s the one thing that’s clear that liberalism has failed black America in our urban cities for more than 70 years. You see what happened to George Floyd or Eric Garner; you see what happened to Breonna in Lousiville, Kentucky. One thing is consistent: these tragedies occurred in Democrat cities that have liberal policies that have wronged those cities for decades, so now they’re in this mode of wanting to defund the police.” He continued, “Well, the left has been doing the same thing for 70 years and it’s been a failure. What we have to do is adopt schools in our urban communities, give poor and middle-class parents purchasing power with their education, and this is a policy movement and a leadership movement that has to happen at all levels of government. It’s not just at the foot of the president; it’s not just at the feet of the members of Congress.” Donalds continued noting that black support for the Republican party will grow with the historically low black unemployment under Trump, as well as Trump’s criminal justice reform. He said, “I definitely think it’s going to grow in 2020 for a number of reasons. The reality of what the economy was before the coronavirus came to our nation. You had the lowest rates of black unemployment in the history of the country, the rates of black welfare wealth formation in the history of the country under President Trump. And the second thing is, Joe Biden for all his talk and pandering, he’s been in government for 50 years. If he was the solution for what ails black America, he would have done it by now. But he’s not the solution.” “I think the president is on the right track. Those conversations will be crucial for the future of our party,” he added.

