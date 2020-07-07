Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) believes Congress, not woke mobs, should address the controversy over Confederate statues, monuments, and other Civil War-related symbols and namesakes in the United States.

Cotton said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that he has addressed the issue in the Senate by proposing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would set up a commission to study the issue, including the renaming of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

Cotton said the issue calls for making decisions in a “deliberate, thoughtful, and considered fashion.”

“Not [having] these Jacobin mobs tearing down statues, ripping painting off the walls, and destroying memorials — war dead in our military cemeteries.”

Cotton was referring to the Jacobin political group of the French Revolution, which became identified with extreme egalitarianism and violence and which led the revolutionary government from mid-1793 to mid-1794.

