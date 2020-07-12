Nick Freitas: Abigail Spanberger Abandoned Virginia’s Police

Nick Freitas told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) abandoned Virginia’s police amid the leftist movement to defund the police.

Freitas, a former Green Beret who served in Iraq, hopes to gain the Republican nomination for Virginia’s seventh congressional district to unseat freshman swing district Democrat Spanberger.

Spanberger represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Freitas why it is so important for Republicans to retake Virginia’s seventh congressional district from the Democrats.

Freitas said, “The bottom line is that we don’t want to waste another two years of the Trump administration. If the president gets reelected, it’s not just enough to reelect the president; we actually have to send a Congress that is going to push on the agenda that is going to get sent through. And this is a district that Republicans have had since 1971. We barely lost it in 2018 by less than percentage points; the president carried it by almost seven points in 2016. So, it’s a must-win to help change the course of what is going in Virginia right now, but then it is also one to win back the House of Representatives. And again, I don’t want to waste any more time. You see what is going on right now and all of the areas that Democrats control. Whether it’s at the state level or in the cities there is a huge divergence between what is going on, those of us who actually value individual liberty and those that seemed obsessed with control.”

Boyle noted that as the leftist mobs continue tearing down America’s statues and pushing to defund the police, Spanberger has remained silent and neglected to rebuke that radical movement. Boyle also said that the Virginia Police Benevolent Association endorsed Spanberger’s bid for Congress in 2018, to which Freitas said that Spanberger has abandoned Virginia police officers.

“The police had her back when she ran for office against Dave Brat, but now when they need her back, she is nowhere to be seen. Abigail ran on this idea that she was going to be a different type of Democrat, she was going to reach across the aisle, and lo and behold she gets up there, she votes with Nancy Pelosi 92 percent of the time,” Freitas said.

Spanberger, a former CIA intelligence analyst, has frequently touted her national security credentials, including when she decided to back impeachment against Trump. Freitas said that because he too has had experience with intelligence analysis, that Spanberger did not care about the lack of evidence surrounding impeachment.

“Abigail Spanberger used to work for the CIA, so she regularly uses her credentials to talk on security issues, to talk on intelligence issues,” Freitas said. “Well, I was a Green Beret, I did two tours in Iraq, my last job in Iraq was as a special forces intel sergeant, so I know this world as well. And here’s what’s so incredible to me, she will use her credentials and explain and give a beautiful explanation of what constitutes good intelligence … when it came to impeachment, she didn’t care about any of it.”

Freitas added that Spanberger voted in favor of “overthrowing the will of the American people over hearsay and no criminal act.”

Follow Nick Freitas’ campaign at NickforVa.com.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.