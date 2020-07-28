U.S. intelligence agencies are using “information warfare” against Americans, warned John Solomon, editor in chief of Just the News and author of Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties, offering his remarks on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Solomon described the “Russian collusion delusion” generated by the Obama administration and forwards by news media as an example of possible future operations directed at Americans.

“In chapter ten, the final chapter, we talk about the information warfare that’s now being engaged on our own American people,” Solomon remarked. “So these weapons that the defense agencies and intelligence agencies developed to create mayhem in other countries — our enemies, to destabilize countries that we’re at war with — are now being turned upon the American people.”

The U.S. will cease being “a constitutional republic of laws” and descend into “a banana republic of dirty political tricks” if such government operations are not stopped, Solomon determined.

Solomon added, “The only way that we’re going to stop that trend very quickly is … if people get severely punished in the aftermath of the Russia collusion delusion. If John Durham doesn’t indict people and make this painful, the temptation to do this time and again — whether you’re a Republican administration or a Democratic administration — is going to go through the roof, and we’re going to suddenly lose what makes American democracy and this constitutional republic so amazing.”

“There [have] to be painful sweeping consequences for what’s happened so far,” Solomon stated. “A couple of guys got fired, a couple of people have been shamed in the court, but without criminal prosecution and long prison time, some FBI agent, some CIA agent, [or] some dirty political operative hired by a campaign is going to continue to create false realities, and this American democracy is going to be hijacked in ways that I fear is bad for the future of our country.”

