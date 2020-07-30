Former Vice President Joe Biden does not respect black Americans’ personal agency, said Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, offering her comments on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow noted Pierson’s registration of youaintblack.com, which links to Black Voices for Trump. The Internet domain draws its namesake from Biden’s recent statement to Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“The fact that Joe Biden felt comfortable saying that he can define whether or not a black person is black based off of how he votes [shows] you how the Democrats think of black Americans,” determined Marlow.

Marlow continued, “They think of them as purely political tools to achieve their goals, and I don’t think Democrats — if you look at some of these cities — have made lives better for black Americans.”

Pierson replied, “We put up that website because it was so incredibly insulting that somehow a black person had to think, believe, or vote a certain way in order to be black.”

“It was totally rich, coming from the guy who befriended segregation [and] accepted an award from George Wallace, [and] honored a former exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan. This is the guy telling people who black people are, who they can and can’t be,” Pierson added.

Pierson continued, “It’s absolutely absurd that this guy is even still an option for black Americans, and I think what we’re seeing with Charlamagne and others is that he’s not an option, because the more he talks, the more that he tells black Americans exactly what he thinks of them.”

“[Biden] thinks that they’re stupid,” Pierson held. “He thinks that they’re deaf, blind, and dumb, and he has no respect for the personal agency of a black American.”

Pierson concluded with a warning of Biden’s Marxist affiliations and visibly impaired cognition.

“The choice in November is very clear,” Pierson warned. “We have freedom, we have respect, and we have a fighter for America, or we just let this country go under a guy who will not be serving as president, who is incompetent and incapable of leading, and God only knows which socialists and Marxists this will be pulling his strings.”

“America will look like Portland” if Biden is elected president, Pierson concluded. “The goal of these Marxists is to fundamentally tear down this society and its infrastructure, and we’re seeing it in Democrat-run cities.”

