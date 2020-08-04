Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration will increase funding for law enforcement, rejecting Democrat and left-wing calls to “defund the police,” offering his comments in an interview on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow asked about ongoing rioting, violent protests, and vandalism in large cities.

“The executive branch has become increasingly aggressive in trying to restore law and order to our cities, which are frankly in disrepair,” Marlow said. “Could you explain some of the administration’s policies and some of the developments that are taking place in real time?”

Pence replied, “The president and every administration comes in with the core obligation to see that laws are faithfully executed, and that begins with law and order, and this president made it very clear early on, whether it be in the wake of the the tragedy of George Floyd’s murder, where justice will be served, where we saw Minneapolis being overrun, the president called on the governor of Minnesota to bring peace to his streets to deploy the National Guard, or we would.”

Pence continued, “To his credit, the governor of Minnesota did just that. They quelled the violence. The president has said the exact same thing.”

LISTEN: