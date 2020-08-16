Former Oakland Raiders Superbowl Champion and Utah’s fourth congressional district candidate Burgess Owens told Breitbart News Saturday that America will have a “renaissance” under a second term of President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress.

Owens hopes to unseat Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) during the 2020 congressional elections.

Owens said that Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), has been “horrendous” to the black community.

“The more we know about Kamala Harris, the more we know that she has been horrendous, that she is totally not the person that any of us want to be leading our country,” Owens told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

McAdams represents one of the 13 districts President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election by more than six percent, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. House Republicans only need to flip a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Owens said that if the American people were to re-elect President Trump, give Republicans back the House, and keep the Senate under Republican control, then the country will experience a rebirth. He added that Republicans will focus on improving the country, while Democrats have only focused on dividing the country based on race and gender.

“Give us back the House, the Senate, and have President Trump for the next four years and we will see a true renaissance that We the People will experience together and we’ll finally get ourselves pulled back together, versus the divisiveness that’s happening with the Democrat Party,” he said.

Owens added that although some independents may not like the president, Trump has the “policies that everyone loves, and that’s what we need to have.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.