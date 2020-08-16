Derrick Van Orden: Wisconsin Grassroots ‘Energized’ for Trump

Former Navy SEAL and Wisconsin third congressional district Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden told Breitbart News Saturday that the grassroots conservative base is “energized” for President Donald Trump.

Van Orden hopes to unseat Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) during the 2020 congressional elections. Kind represents one of the 30 congressional districts that Trump won against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, but is currently represented by a Democrat.

He told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that, as the Democrat Party becomes increasingly infatuated with socialism, only Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can work to defeat the rise of progressivism.

“Right now, in this period of time, the most important thing that could possibly happen in the United States of America is that President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Pence get re-elected because they are truly the bulwark against socialism,” Van Orden told Breitbart News Saturday.

He went on to say that he will defeat Kind during the 2020 congressional elections and that Trump will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. He noted that during the 2016 presidential election, the Trump campaign had less than ten staffers in the state of Wisconsin, there are now more than 300 staffers working in the Badger State.

Van Orden also noted that they have seen strong enthusiasm during in the run-up to the 2020 elections even though many voters feel intimidated by the increasingly radical left. “The base here is energized in the third district for President Trump and Vice President Pence. The ground game is much more detailed and exponentially larger than it was ’16. When we go around, we’ve knocked on hundreds and hundreds of doors and people they’re whispering through their screens that they love Trump.”

