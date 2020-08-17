Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) said her re-election is essential to prevent Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from becoming the Senate majority leader, offering her comments on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

“I’m what stands in the way of Chuck Schumer being in charge of the United States Senate,” McSally declared, referring to Republicans’ three-seat majority in the Senate.

“What the radical left is offering right now is so out of step with Arizona. Biden and my opponent Mark Kelly, they’re hiding in bunkers, they’re putting up sleek TV ads. The way I describe it, it’s a Trojan horse. They’re trying to pretend they’re moderate. They’re trying to pretend they’re in line with the values of Arizona … but it’s a Trojan horse, because if they get power they’re going to ram through the most radical agenda in our life,” McSally said.

“It’s my mission right now to stand on that wall, and to ensure that Chuck Schumer is not in charge and save this country,” McSally said.

LISTEN:

Pollak noted Kelly’s hostility to the Second Amendment. “He is an anti-gun crusader,” he said. “He is determined to bring gun control to the Senate.” He recalled recent instances of police not responding to calls for help during widespread unrest.

“You’re going to take away people’s Second Amendment rights?” Pollak said about Democrat and left-wing attempts to criminalize firearm ownership among citizens. “You’re going to reduce and restrict people’s gun ownership when police aren’t coming [and] when the left is defunding the police? How are you going to protect people?”

Both Pollak and McSally described recent and ongoing leftist-driven riots and violent protests as contemporary reminders of the importance of the Second Amendment.

“A fundamental question in this election for the country — and then also in my race — is who do you trust to keep you and your family safe and secure? There are many elements in that, but when they want to defund the police and take away your Second Amendment rights, that is a dangerous agenda, and my opponent is going to be the national leader on going after your Second Amendment rights. That’s another reason why this race, in particular, is a tipping point to make sure we hold the Senate majority,” McSally said.

“Our foundational freedoms are at stake, to include the right of law-abiding citizens to be able to bear arms and to protect their families, their lives, and their livelihoods,” McSally concluded.

