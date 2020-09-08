Peter Schweizer: The Biden Campaign Is Hiding Kamala Harris–Here’s Why

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign minimizes Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) public exposure due to Harris’s lack of charisma, alienation of moderate voters, and exposure of the former vice president’s weak mental and physical condition, said Peter Schweizer, author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, president of the Government accountability Institute, and senior contributor at Breitbart News.

Biden’s team explain the former vice president’s rare public appearances as a function of concerns related to the coronavirus. Schweizer noted that if Harris were to be more visible than Biden, it would undermine the ostensible rationale for Biden’s limited visibility.

Schweizer said, “I think that the Biden-Harris campaign is sort of on the horns of a dilemma, because Joe Biden has been scarce on the campaign trail. There’s all kinds of speculation why. The campaign wants to officially say it’s because they’re trying to abide by some kind of COVID restriction to limit travel. I think a lot of observers believe that it has more to do with the health of Joe Biden, [and] the fact that he’s highly vulnerable, but also there are questions about his performance when he does do speeches.”

“If Joe Biden is not out there on the campaign trail and Kamala Harris is, it highlights the fact that they don’t have a policy about campaigning [regarding COVID-19],” determined Schweizer. “It’s just they don’t want Joe Biden out on the campaign trail.”

Schweizer noted Harris’s lack of popularity in her home state of California as evidence of the senator’s lack of charisma.

“She’s not terribly popular, [and] s he doesn’t poll well,” Schweizer remarked. “Recall when she dropped out [before] the presidential primary in her own state of California. She was polling something like eight percent . In a lot of respects, I think it is kind of a mystifying choice.”

“[Harris’s] likability factor doesn’t seem to be particularly high,” Schweizer estimated. “I think that’s one of the reasons why she is scarce in the campaign. … F rom the standpoint of Democrats, it’s a very poor strategy. Voters expect you to go out and earn their votes, and and if you’re not going to work for it, it’s hard to attract people.”

Marlow observed Harris’s inauthentic emotional expressions. “S he is not particularly persuasive,” he stated. “When she speaks, I think she laughs and giggles at inappropriate times [and] she gets strident from time to time.”

Harris’s political positions undermine Biden’s decades of positioning as a “moderate” Democrat, Schweizer explained, further necessitating the Biden team’s lessening of Harris’s role in the Democrats’ presidential campaign.

Schweizer said, “Joe Biden has positioned himself for most of his career [as a] more centrist Democrat. He was not a George McGovern Democrat. He was not a Jimmy Carter Democrat. He was Bill Clinton-like Democrat. Along comes Kamala Harris [with] a voting record to the left of Bernie Sanders — particularly when it comes to issues that are front and center right now, [such as] race relations, the police, and issues like reparations.”

Harris’s political positions risk alienating suburban Democrats, speculated Schweizer. He said, “She is very very outspoken and vocal in a way that is probably not helpful from the standpoint of the Biden campaign in appealing to suburban voters.”

Schweizer remarked, “Part of my theory is that they’re keeping [Harris] off the campaign trail because they don’t want her out there saying the kinds of things that she has said in the past, because it will scare a lot of moderate voters.

Biden’s “physical feebleness” is exaggerated in contrast to Harris’s well-being, Schweizer noted. He suspected that Biden’s political staffers seek to minimize this exposure by limiting Harris’s public appearances.

Harris refused to take questions from union workers and black business owners at a “roundtable discussion” in Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday. While wearing a mask, Harris, said, “I think we’re all done here” when invited to a question and answer session.

