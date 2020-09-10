Actor Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, told Breitbart News on Thursday that he had received the third draft of a sequel to the biblical film from Mel Gibson, the films’ producer. He joined Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow to discuss his forthcoming film, Infidel.

Marlow asked if a sequel to The Passion of the Christ was in production.

Caviezel replied, “Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

The Passion of the Christ yielded $612 million worldwide against its $30 million production budget.

Marlow asked about politically-driven blacklisting following Caviezel’s portrayal of Jesus in The Passion of the Christ. “You’re a man of obviously outspoken faith. How has that affected your career, particularly [after] The Passion of the Christ?”

Caviezel responded, “I had no choice. I had to defend it. I had to fight to survive. The film exploded. It was off the charts. You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone. … Because of what I do as an actor — that’s my skill — it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range. … I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that.”

Caviezel told Fox News in March of growing hostility towards biblical films in Hollywood. He said, “It’s so imperative in this time. These films can’t be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’ll see Superman. You won’t see Jesus. I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”

The Passion of the Christ‘s sequel will focus on Jesus’ resurrection, with Caviezel reprising the role of Jesus.

