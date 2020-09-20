Sean Parnell, the Pennsylvania 17th congressional district GOP candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that the road to President Donald Trump’s reelection and the House Republican majority goes through the 17th district.

Parnell spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as his campaign released a poll that revealed that Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) leads Parnell by only one point. This marks a dramatic surge in support for Parnell as the country enters the final weeks of the 2020 congressional elections.

He added that, had Pennsylvania’s 17th district “existed in 2016 President Trump, we would have won this district by 10,000 votes.”

“This is not a liberal district,” he added.

Parnell charged that the presidential election and the battle for control of the House majority depend on whoever wins the district.

“Many experts believe that this election will come down to the state of Pennsylvania. Right now, we have President Trump and Joe Biden here constantly,” he said.

“There is no path to the presidency for Joe Biden without the state of Pennsylvania,” Parnell said.

“This election hinges on Pennsylvania on at least in Pennsylvania hinges on PA-17, which is why I think this district has gotten so much national attention if I win this district and we’re working our butts off every day to do just that, President Trump likely wins the state of Pennsylvania and likely goes back to the White House,” he said.

“We have an unbelievable opportunity here not just to win the state of Pennsylvania and (put) the president back in the White House, but the road to the House majority runs right through the heart of PA-17,” Parnell said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.