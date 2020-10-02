Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said the number of registered Republican voters in Florida is as close to its Democrat counterpart as it has ever been, sharing his comments on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

DeSantis described the political state of play in the Sunshine State as more favorable for President Donald Trump than it had been in 2016, when Trump won the state by a margin of nearly 113,000 votes.

“When Donald Trump won Florida in 2016, [there were] 340,000 more registered Democrats than registered Republicans,” DeSantis stated. “As of the close of books on August, I think we’re down to a deficit of 180,000, and that’s as close as Republicans have ever been in the history of voter registration in the state of Florida. Already in September, the numbers we’re getting look like Republicans are far outpacing [Democrats].

DeSantis continued, “I think that’s true in all these swing states, [such as] Pennsylvania, [and] we’re seeing the same in North Carolina. So the president’s going to have an electorate that is more Republican than the one he had in 2016, and I think that’s probably the biggest story of all.”

LISTEN:

Both DeSantis and Marlow described Florida as a must-win for Trump in November with its 29 electoral votes.

DeSantis said, “This is a good demographic for him [in Florida]. If you look at 2016, the one thing he didn’t do was consolidate support in Miami-Dade County. Now, a Republican is not going to win there, but [Trump] lost it by almost 30 points, and now, he’s totally consolidated the Cuban Americans, which are really a backbone of our party here in Florida, and then he’s got Venezuelans, so he’s going to win Hispanics in Miami-Dade County.”

“I think if he holds the support throughout the rest of the state, he’s going to be in good shape,” DeSantis added. “Most of the people who are coming here are registering as Republicans. You see that in the voter registration, and so, our electorate is always in flux here, but I think it’s in flux in favor of the president over the last four years.”

DeSantis concluded, “Even if [Trump] is underperforming in the Midwest, I do think that you could easily see him win Florida by even more [than in 2016].

