Catherine Engelbrecht: Good Citizens Need to Volunteer for Ballot Security to Protect Our Elections

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, urged concerned citizens to volunteer with local authorities to protect the integrity of forthcoming elections in November, offering her remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Alex Marlow.

Engelbrecht called for conservative volunteers to preserve electoral integrity amid left-wing efforts to undermine elections.

Engelbrecht remarked, “This is going to be about turning out the vote and then about trying to do all we can — given the current firestorm of litigation and confusion — to make sure that the vote process is as accurate and transparent as it can be, and that means that we have to not just plan to vote, but plan to serve, because left unto itself, the left has made it very clear that they do not intend to let the president win another term.”

Engelbrecht warned of left-wing considerations of a contingent election.

“They are already making plans to have this, to have their vote for president cast in the House of Representatives, because they are calculating and engineering an outcome that will take the power of the vote away from people, and they’re going to do that by crashing as many elections and as many processes as they can in the coming days,” Engelbrecht stated.

LISTEN:



Engelbrecht warned that the left is preparing election-related lawsuits “to bind us up in a bottleneck of litigation that will prevent the electors from being awarded to the electoral college.”

Engelbrecht advised, “The most important question that we should all be asking ourselves these days is, ‘What am I going to do to serve the good in this process?’ And what you can do immediately [is] check your registration number. You can go to your secretary of state’s website and just check to make sure that your registration is there, that it’s active, and it’s correct, and if it is not, take immediate action so that you don’t have any problem.”

“If you’re in a state where a mail ballot is coming to you — even though that’s not a preferred process — make sure that the information they have on you is accurate [so] when you get to the polls, you’re not blocked in any way because there’s a confusion about your registration,” added Engelbrecht.

Engelbrecht went on, “Vote in person if you can. Not every state is going to give you that opportunity but vote in person if you can.

“There are so many ways that citizens are needed to serve,” Engelbrecht shared. “Call your county. Call your preferred political party. Call a candidate and tell them you want to work in ballot security and ask for options. You can serve as a poll worker, as a poll watcher, you can help work on signature verification committees.”

Engelbrecht invited Americans to consult True the Vote’s online resource of information on how to get involved in local and state election processes.

“This year, voting is just not enough,” concluded Engelbrecht. “We’ve got to be on the field.”