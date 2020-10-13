Sen. Mike Braun: Democrats ‘Playing It Politically’ Because They Expect ACB ‘Will Become a Supreme Court Justice’

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News Democrats are “resigned” to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s expected confirmation to the Supreme Court, offering his remarks on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“There’s kind of a fatalistic approach on [Democrats’] end that [Barrett] will become a Supreme Court justice,” Braun stated. “That’s why they’re playing it politically.” He added, “They are resigned, I think, to the fact that we will get Amy through.”

Braun said Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are using Barrett’s confirmation hearings to polemicize, with a focus on health care policy and abortion. He warned that Democrats can politically damage Republicans by framing Republicans as defenders of a “broken healthcare system.”

“Look at the two big issues, Roe versus Wade and Obamacare,” Braun remarked. “Let’s focus on the healthcare components. We as Republicans probably have not been prepared [to] out a better argument against Obamacare because we’ve not really confronted a broken healthcare system. I’ve been the most vocal Senate Republican to reform the industry. It does not represent free enterprise. There’s no transparency. There’s no competition. [There are] barriers to entry, [and you] don’t have an engaged consumer.”

Braun assessed Democrats as confident in their ability to win public support in the context of matters of healthcare policy.

Braun continued, “So it puts us, politically, in a prone spot. That’s why I think [Democrats] have taken some of the focus off of the [confirmation] process because the process is too tightly scripted, but [Republicans] are still exposed on the political part of it.”

Braun added, “Democrats, in my observation, outmaneuver [Republicans]. They’re a little quicker-footed on the key issues and they somehow find an opening to give us crazy legislation.”

Health insurance “is the hardest thing to control the cost of” for business owners, Braun stated.

Braun predicted that whichever party wins the presidency will win a majority in the Senate. “It’s going to be a nail biter in the same vein as we saw in ’16, with a lot more at stake in this case because I think we’re tied at the hip,” he said. “I think the presidency and the Senate will most likely go in the same direction, one way or the other.”

