Former Vice President Joe Biden’s joint political platform with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) amounts to a “communist manifesto” that will destroy America, warned Mark Levin, author of Unfreedom of the Press and radio show and television host, on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

After Biden took the Democrats’ presidential nomination, his presidential campaign joined Sanders’s team to compose a document titled the “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations.” The leftist proclamation derides the U.S. as pathologized by “systemic racism,” makes 85 mentions of “climate” while describing “climate change” as a “global emergency,” and calls for “restorative justice” to benefit “marginalized” demographic groups.

Levin said, “Most people haven’t taken time to read the 110-page communist manifesto. I don’t think Biden’s read it. It doesn’t much matter. They’re going to implement it. Every aspect of this culture and society is going to be turned on its head, and I don’t mean it in a good way.”

“It is the most radical, extreme document in American history,” added Levin. “They’re going to destroy our energy sector. They’re going to destroy our healthcare sector. They’re going to destroy our school. They’re going to destroy our suburbs, and they’re going to do it as fast as humanly possible.”

LISTEN:

Levin warned of America’s increased vulnerability to totalitarianism given decades of erosion of the nation’s foundational values. He cautioned that constitutional guardrails designed to protect the public from the abuse of state power have been weakened over time.

“Look, I live in Virginia,” Levin remarked. “The Democrats took over [Virginia] for the first time in modern times, the Assembly, the Senate, and the governorship. They have rammed through the most radical abortion laws, gun laws, taxes, and so forth, and they move fast. It takes not two years. It takes no time at all. Since we’re so detached from our Constitution, and we are in many respects a post-constitutional country, and I’ve talked about this before, and because of that because so many of our firewalls have already been breached.”

Levin continued, “There’s not a whole lot left to breach, and so they’re going to make a run, you know for the final jumping of these final firewalls in two years, and they’re telling us that. So this is so important.”

Levin concluded with praise for Breitbart News. “Thank God for Breitbart,” he said. “You do a tremendous show, and you guys are very very generous with your time and your support. I just want to thank you, and I want your audience to know that.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.