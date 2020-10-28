Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News, “the liberal mob left” is “throwing money” at the U.S. Senate race in Montana to assist his opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT).

“My opponent is Chuck Schumer’s hand-picked candidate,” Daines said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “The liberal mob is pouring money — this is California [and] New York money — into Montana.”

Daines added, “The reason so much money is coming into Montana is because, I think, the path to the majority for the Republicans flows right through Montana. In fact, the path to majority for Schumer and the Democrats flows right through Montana.”

According to Open Secrets, a total of $54 million in “outside spending” has been spent to assist Bullock, with $44.2 million spent on advertising and communication against Daines and $9.7 million spent on messaging in support of Bullock. Conversely, a total of $46.5 million has been spent to assist Daines.

Daines described Bullock as a “typical progressive far-left” Democrat.

“In our last debate, [Bulllock] admitted he supported court packing,” Daines remarked. “Steve Bullock was the first Democratic candidate for the Senate in the country to go all in on court packing. Remember, this is a 150-year precedent that we have of having nine justices on the Supreme Court. He actually said he’s for it it.”

Daines said, “I’ve got an A+ with the NRA [as a] strong Second Amendment protector. He’s got an F. He wants to raise taxes. Of course, I’d cut them. He’s opposed to Keystone Pipeline. That’s a radical thought here in Montana. The Keystone Pipeline runs through Montana. He supports a carbon tax. That threatens our energy sector. He opposed Amy Coney Barrett. Of course, I voted for her.”

A Democrat majority in the senate would yield statehood for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and expansion of the Supreme Court to further entrench partisan Democrat control of America’s governmental institutions, Daines warned. “It will set back our country literally for a generation,” he said.

Daines stated, “What our colleagues on the left want to do is destroy the Supreme Court by making it just a subset of the United States Senate, because if you start to court pack, then the Supreme Court just becomes another arm of the United States Senate. You have lost, literally, the separation of power that our Founding Fathers intended.”

Daines concluded by highlighted the national implications of his race given the competitive political landscape in Montana.

“This race, it’s not about me,” Daines determined. “It’s bigger than Montana. It’s about our country, because every state gets two senators. Thank God for federalism and our Founding Fathers. We just need help. I’ve got to combat the liberal mob left. If you can go to helpdaines.com, 25, 30, 40 bucks, that makes a difference.”