Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report and author of Don’t Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason, told Breitbart News on Tuesday that he hopes Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is “sued into oblivion” for imposing lockdown policies that were “all political” and “not based in science.”

“I have no faith in Gavin,” Rubin said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It’s very obvious that this was all political. I pray that he gets recalled. … I’ve watched this man destroy the state after he destroyed San Francisco as [its] mayor. I want him to be sued into oblivion.”

Rubin added, “That’s how we will fight this back. Once discovery starts happening, where we really start understanding these people made these decisions not based in science, but purely on politics, and they decided to destroy all of these small businesses and people’s lives.”

“I hope he is sued, and with any luck, he’ll end up in jail,” Rubin remarked.

Newsom will face a recall election if the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign is successful in securing enough signatures from California voters. ABC10 explained, “With less than two months left to gather signatures, supporters announced Monday they’ve gotten 1.2 million people to sign their petition. To force a recall vote, they need 1.5 million valid signatures from California voters.”

Despite issuing stay-at-home orders and mask-wearing mandates as part of broader lockdowns across California, Newsom was seen dining at the French Laundry, a $350-per person restaurant in the Golden State’s Napa Valley.

Newsom’s abusive decrees, including stay-at-home orders, are “red-pilling” California Democrats, Rubin observed.

“I do think there’s been sort of a sort of slow, maybe low-grade red-pilling of people in California,” remarked Rubin. “A lot of people come up to me on the streets now and say, ‘You know, I’m a lifelong Democrat. I can’t take this anymore.'”

Rubin, a Californian, said he hopes former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell runs for governor in the Golden State.

“What I would hope is that a guy like Rick Grenell … will run [for governor of California],” Rubin shared. “He’s from here. He’s been fighting for the recall, and I think maybe enough people will wake up.”

Marlow, a former Los Angeleno, concluded, “If some of us who are Californians and love the state could save it from the left, it would be the heroic event of the decade, and maybe now’s the moment.”