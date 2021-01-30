Josh Mandel: Keep Ohio Red by Maintaining ‘Trump Coalition’

Josh Mandel, the former Ohio treasurer, told Breitbart News Saturday that the key to keeping Ohio red ahead of the 2022 Senate elections is to maintain the working-class “Trump coalition.”

Mandel spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that he would retire at the end of his term.

Boyle noted that the Ohio Senate seat remains a critical part of Republicans’ mission to retake the Senate majority. With a 50-50 split in Congress’s upper chamber, Republicans only need to retake a net one seat to regain the Senate majority. This means that they cannot afford to lose seats such as Portman’s.

Mandel, a self-described “Trump warrior,” said that Republicans need to maintain the “Trump coalition of working-class Americans to win the seat.” Boyle noted that President Trump won Ohio during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Mandel could be a potential Republican contender for the Ohio Senate seat in 2022. He said that he has yet to decide if he will run for the Senate.

Mandel explained, “I think the key is keeping the Trump coalition together. I feel very strongly that the Trump coalition is made up of working people, not country club Republicans, and I think the whole country club Republican set, the establishment Republicans, the Harvard elite, they look down on the people of Ohio. As you said, they got it wrong twice.”

The Ohio conservative said that Democrats’ “values don’t connect with the voters of Ohio.”

Mandel noted Ohioans need to nominate a “Trump warrior” and a “constitutional conservative” who will stand up to their own party.

He said that he stood up to former Gov. John Kasich when he proposed expanding Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), tax increases on oil and gas, and common core educational standards in Ohio.

Mandel also said that he will continue to call out Republicans do not represent their constituents, such as Reps. Anthony Gonzales (R-OH) and Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Mandel said that we have to remove Republicans such as Gonzales and Cheney, who voted for impeachment. He also applauded Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) trip to Wyoming in his effort to support a movement to oust Cheney from Congress.

“We can have Republicans in Washington that act like Democrats and want to get invited to the cocktail parties like Anthony Gonzales and Liz Cheney,” Mandel said. “Or we can have constitutional conservatives, Trump warriors in Washington who will take on the swamp, take on the Republican Party, take on these Harvard elite country club Republicans ,and stand up for American workers in places like Ohio.”

