Exclusive— Rep. Roger Williams: ‘I Think We Will Get the House Back’ in 2022

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) predicted a Republican House majority win in 2022’s general election in an interview with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

“I think we will get the House back two years from now, and it’ll be here before you know it,” Rep. Roger Williams stated.

Williams said, “I think [Republicans] are getting a bad rap that. We’ve got our issues with our party, but … we didn’t have any incumbent Republican lose in the House this time. Aside from the presidential race, Republican conservative candidates all won, and we gained a lot of seats in the House, so I think we’re on pretty good footing.”



LISTEN:

“We’ve got the great message of lower taxes, less government, cut spending, defend borders, all these things we talk about are the message people are beginning to see, right now,” Williams added. “I think we’ve got a great opportunity — along with President Trump nudging people along the way — to get the House back.”

Williams continued, “If we get the House back, we stop this nonsense — this far left-wing movement of these liberals — and begin to slow the that pace down to get our country back.”

Pollak asked about electricity shortages in Texas due to freezing temperatures and frozen energy infrastructure.

“We’re fossil fuel-orientated here [in Texas],” Williams replied. “We’ve got to have more capacity. … I’m for an all-the-above approach, but we can’t lean on solar. We can’t lean on wind. It’s going to have to be fossil fuels. We’ve got to build some plants in Texas, and we’ve got to be able to raise our capacity.”