Tania Owen, widow of murdered Los Angeles Sheriff’s Sergeant Steve Owen, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak to discuss a recall effort against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Steve Owen was shot and killed in 2016 by then-27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell while responding to a burglary call.

“George Gascón says that only about 15 percent of those going to parole hearings are released, but actually, it’s about 50 percent,” Tania Owen said. “He’s releasing these the most violent criminals, which includes murderers, robbers, rapists, child killers, cop killers.”

LISTEN:

Owen continued, “That’s not why … George Gascón was was voted into office. He was voted in to protect the victim, to really be tough on crime, and so he’s actually victimizing all of us who currently have cases going into court as well as [victims and victims’ families] who have had cases [in which criminals] have been sentenced.”

“Now [Gascón] is thinking about giving those individuals a parole date, and we just can’t have that in Los Angeles County,” she added. “It’s ridiculous. This man obviously ran for the wrong office. He’s acting more like a public defender than he is for the people, and so as a result, we just need to to get rid of him.”

Owen said the campaign to recall Gascón needs 600,000 signatures to succeed.

“[Gascón] was served last Monday with papers with the intent to start the recall,” Owen noted. “In about four weeks, we’re going to get the petitions out there, and we’re going to need about 600,000 signatures — which is about ten percent of the voters of Los Angeles County. … I feel very positive, very good about this recall process.”

Gascón, who is funded by leftist billionaire George Soros, was sworn in as Los Angeles’s district attorney in January. Formerly a district attorney in San Francisco, he pushes left-wing “criminal justice reform” policies.

Breitbart News reported that Gascón received millions from Soros, California’s left-wing establishment, and Black Lives Matter activists. Democrats and the broader left regularly call for racial and ethnic quotas in jurisprudence.

Owen remarked, “George Soros wants to destroy America, bottom line, end of story, and of course he’s going to put his money into all these different people that are running for these positions in all the liberal states. … George Soros clearly wants to destroy this country.”

Since assuming office, Gascón has prevented prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Tania Owen demanded the death penalty for the man who murdered her husband.

“The deputy district attorneys are following the laws that are on the books that were voted in by the voters in Los Angeles County or California,” Owen stated, “and for me, one that that I really believe in is the death penalty. In the last 15 years, on three separate occasions, the voters of California have voted for the death penalty.”

Pollak invited Owen’s response to left-wing characterizations — including those from Gascón — of America’s justice system as “racist.”

“The system that we have in Los Angeles County is the best system in the world,” Owen replied. “You can never have a perfect system, but the one we have here works, and the deputy district attorneys are following the laws on the books.”

Owen continued, “It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, gay, straight, Democrat, Republican. If you’re a victim of a crime, you want that the individual who committed a crime against you or your loved one to be held accountable and to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That’s something we all want.”

Owen concluded, “It doesn’t matter who you are. The race of the individual that executed my husband has absolutely nothing to do with anything. He committed that crime. He had those [prior convictions], and he should be held accountable. It has nothing to do with anyone being racist or deputy district attorneys having a vendetta against him.”

Pollak stated, “Thank you so much for joining us. We wish you luck and we thank your husband for his service to the people of Los Angeles County and the United States, very tragically murdered, and now, unfortunately, families of victims of crime in Los Angeles have to go through this again with George Gascón.”