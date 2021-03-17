Exclusive — Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Joe Biden’s Border Policies Are Getting Many Migrants Abused and Killed

President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies are fueling a humanitarian crisis that is hurting and killing migrants seeking entry to the U.S., Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Biden’s policies towards border security and immigration are incentivizing human traffickers and drug smugglers that cause migrants to be hurt and killed, Fleischmann remarked.

“These poor human beings are being abused,” he said. “It’s dangerous. Many are sick. Many are dying. To the great credit of the United States and our great humanitarian heart, once they get here [and are] in the facilities, they are fed three meals a day at tremendous cost the American taxpayer, but before they get here it is a disaster.”

Transnational criminal cartels who smuggle drugs and persons are beneficiaries of the Biden administration’s “open borders” policies, Fleischmann held.

“The coyotes, the cartels — every ill actor — are benefiting from this, and President Biden is doing absolutely nothing to stop it,” Fleischmann stated.

LISTEN:

Cartels “take advantage” of migrants’ families, Fleischmann said. “They charge a lot of money for this, obviously. Sadly, there’s a black market for this. … When they’re bringing Chinese nationals, they charge more than they do a family [from] Guatemala.”

Fleischmann traveled to parts of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas and New Mexico on Monday and reflected on what he saw and heard from residents and Border Patrol agents.

“I saw chaos,” he said. “I saw disarray. I saw not only open borders, but a … failed border policy, failed immigration policy at all levels, and sadly, a crisis, a surge that could have been avoided but for the fact that Joe Biden and his minions created this demand. They created an environment that people from a host of countries — some friendly, some not — are just streaming over the borders.”

Calls for amnesty from Biden and Democrats fuel the humanitarian crisis driven by illegal immigration, Fleischmann said.

“If Joe Biden has a humanitarian heart, if the Democrats want to move past that empty rhetoric and political messaging, they will basically say, ‘Stop the migration and stop his executive orders that … continue to exacerbate this process,'” Fleischmann remarked.

He added, “At the border, it’s a crisis at several levels. It’s a drug crisis. Fentanyl is coming across. Heroin is coming across, and the Democrats again cannot break themselves from that political agenda, that political rhetoric, that political messaging, and the message is clear. The United States of America has to address the border crisis [and] has to address the immigration crisis

Biden’s call for migrants not to seek entry to the United States is meaningless without action, Fleischmann noted. The president made his statement in English on ABC, despite the majority of migrants crossing the southern border being Spanish speakers illiterate in English.

“Joe Biden last night says, ‘Well, please don’t come,'” Fleischmann said. “This is empty rhetoric. He’s got to start taking action. He’s got to lead as President of the United States. He refuses to do so.”