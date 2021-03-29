Exclusive — Rep. Mo Brooks: Democrats Want Illegal Immigration and Amnesty to Create ‘Voter Bloc’ that Is ‘Dependent on Welfare’ to ‘Win Elections in Perpetuity’

Democrats pursue amnesty for illegal aliens to create a voting bloc dependent on government welfare, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told special guest host Matt Boyle on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

Brooks explained, “The socialists are opening up our borders because they know from the data that we have at the federal government level that these illegal aliens and their households are far more likely to be dependent on welfare than any other group of people in the United States.”

“These socialists know that if they can bring [illegal aliens] into the United States of America, ultimately give them amnesty and give them citizenship — as was promised by Joe Biden on October 22 at the presidential debate — then boom, they have a perpetual multimillion-vote edge in all upcoming elections because of this voter bloc that is so heavily dependent on the work of others in order to have a living in the United States of America.”

LISTEN:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris undermine U.S. sovereignty by refusing to secure the southern border, Brooks stated.

“[Biden and Harris] want to tear down the wall,” he said. “They want to have an open southern border. They want to import all these people who are going to be struggling to make ends meet. They’re going to be living off the backs of American taxpayers, and … Joe Biden wants to give all of them amnesty and citizenship so that they can win elections in perpetuity.”

Brooks described a bipartisan “unholy alliance” in support of illegal immigration and amnesty between Democrats pursuing the establishment of a permanent underclass and Republicans seeking lower labor costs.

Brooks remarked, “[An] unholy alliance [is] trying to import cheap foreign labor that, of course, ultimately is going to result in the socialists gaining control of our country because of the welfare dependency of so many of these individuals and because they are very, very susceptible to the racial division political themes that the socialists advocate on a regular basis as they try to divide Americans based on something as silly as skin pigmentation.”

Brooks called for character to be the barometer of judgment for individuals while rejecting left-wing racial politics.

“Belief systems or conduct … is how we should be judged [and] what we’ve actually done, our character.”

Brooks recently announced his candidacy for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat in 2022.