Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Tuesday’s Senate hearing entitled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote” will be used by Democrats to frame voter-ID laws as “racist” while promoting election law changes that “make it easier to cheat.”

“What the Democrats are trying to do is to put in place a platform for Stacey Abrams and the Georgia Democrats to say that all voter ID is racist,” Blackburn said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption. “So that is what they are seeking to do today, they want to establish that as a fact.”

Blackburn noted widespread requirements for photo ID across many situations, including requests for government benefits, registrations at public universities, applications for passports, picking up packages at post offices, and opening bank accounts.

She remarked, “[Democrats] are trying to put in place a federalizing of elections, and thereby institutionalize some concepts like mail-out ballots, like not verifying signatures on mail-in ballots, having drop boxes, so all of this is making it easier to cheat.”

Marlow remarked, “If you don’t make it easier to cheat, it’s now Jim Crow, and there is no room for dissent, at all, which is just so unhealthy for a society. Any disagreement is just branded as literal racism.”

“[Democrats frame] anyone who is in the Republican party [as] a racist now,” he added, “I guess, presumably, even if you’re a black or brown person. Once we start treating other Americans as racists simply for having normative viewpoints, then we’re doomed if this continues.”

Blackburn said that H.R. 1 and S. 1 — the proposed House and Senate legislation dubbed the For the People Act — are designed to “make it easier to cheat” in elections and to “keep corrupt politicians in office.”

