Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a police escort while traveling to Minnesota, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Saturday at a police station in Brooklyn Center, MN, Waters told demonstrators protesting against the police killing of Daunte Wright that they should “get more confrontational” if the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin does not render a “guilty verdict” for “murder.”

“Well, we’ve got to stay on the street,” Waters replied when asked what protesters should do if a guilty verdict is not rendered against Chauvin. “And we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Protests in Brooklyn Center included violence, riots, and looting. Dozens have been arrested.

Blackburn said, “[Waters] had a police escort take her to Minnesota to call for confrontation if they do not get a verdict that they like, which what she wants is the death penalty — first-degree murder — that’s not even an option [in the trial].”

LISTEN:

Townhall reported on Monday that 82-year-old Waters requested armed police to escort her to Minnesota before advising protesters to be “more confrontational” if Chauvin is not found guilty.

“New documents obtained by Townhall show Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend, where she called for violent activists to “stay in the streets” during a protest against law enforcement,” Townhall wrote.

Republicans have called for congressional censure of Waters, describing her remarks as an incitement to violence. Breitbart News reported that if Waters is formally censured by the House, she likely lose her position as chair of the Financial Services Committee.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.