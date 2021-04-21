Democrats and “cancel culture woke groups” are targeting Home Depot to set a precedent in left-wing political intimidation, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said on Wednesday’s edition SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Leftist groups are calling for a boycott of Home Depot due to the home improvement retailer’s refusal to join Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Major League Baseball (MLB) in condemning Georgia’s new election law.

Kemp linked the political campaign against Home Depot to Democrats’ broader push for increasing federal control over elections through H.R.1, dubbed the For The People Act.

He said, “It’s all part of this agenda to really drive the national narrative on what they want to change at the federal level and now they’re trying to get the corporations as a way out to say, ‘Oh, just support the federal legislation and then everything will be good.'”

“The Democrats and these cancel culture woke groups are out there overplaying their hand, and for them to be boycotting hard-working Georgians that work at Home Depot — 30,000 associates, 90 stores, 15 distribution centers in Georgia — that’s outrageous,” he added. “That’s not doing anything but hurting our hard-working folks here in the state of Georgia. People need to stand up and just fight against this. I’d be doing this [for any business]. It wouldn’t matter if it was Home Depot or the local pharmacist that this was happening to, and that’s what I’ve been warning people of. It’s coming to your state next. It is coming to your business next, your ball game next, your way of life next. It’s a scary thing.”

Marlow described the political targeting of Georgia as a “pilot project”for future campaigns against any other state considering legislation to “make it harder to cheat” in elections.

MLB will hurt minority-owned businesses through its decision to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Denver, Colorado, Kemp held.

“Atlanta area is 51-percent minority,” he noted. “They’re moving it to Denver, which is 10-percent [minority], so you’re you’re gonna be hurting a lot of minority-owned businesses. … It’s unjustified. It’s unconscionable to me.”

Kemp said left-wing and partisan Democrat individuals such as Stacey Abrams enrich themselves and fund their organization by pressuring companies to fund their operations.

“A lot of people like Stacey Abrams and others are profiting and skimming off the top of all these groups that are raising this money — and pressuring corporations to give their groups money — so they can file lawsuits and continue to be activists and the cancel culture that they are.”

During a press conference Tuesday, Kemp said:

First, the left came for baseball, and now, they are coming for Georgia jobs. This boycott of Home Depot — one of Georgia’s largest employers — puts partisan politics ahead of people’s paychecks. The Georgians hardest hit by this destructive decision are the hourly workers just trying to make ends meet during a global pandemic. I stand with Home Depot, and I stand with nearly 30,000 Georgians who work at the 90 Home Depot stores and 15 distribution centers across the Peach State. I will not apologize for supporting both Georgia jobs and election integrity.

Kemp praised Home Depot as a “great company.” He concluded, “Let’s not allow this to happen to other businesses.”