Big Tech coordinates with the abortion industry to censor “pro-life voices,” Lila Rose, president of Live Action and author of Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World, said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Rose recalled Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s donation of $2 million; one million in 2017 and another million in 2019,

“[Sheryl Sandberg] has donated $2 million publicly so far to Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion chain,” she stated. “Big Tech is notoriously ruled by far-left ideologues, so it’s a huge problem when we talk about the fair and open sharing of information, that these groups are basically colluding with the abortion industry to shut down pro-life voices.”



In 2019, Facebook suppressed Live Action’s content while accusing the organization of spreading “fake news” — as deemed by an “independent fact-checker” — for noting that “abortion is never medically necessary.” The technology giant also sent an alert to Live Action’s followers accusing the organization of posting “false” information.

Rose noted Facebook’s “fact-checkers” included two abortionists.

“We had two facts checkers that were two abortionists — practicing abortionists — [who] occasionally troll our Twitter accounts online,” she remarked. “They’re very active online on social media, and they were hired to be the fact checkers. They volunteered to be the fact checkers of Live Action, and it was so ironic, because we were saying abortion is not medically necessary — which isn’t our opinion, it’s literally the position of thousands of medical professionals and OBGYNs — and these two abortionists took umbrage with that, and what does Facebook do? Facebook penalizes our account and says that Live Action was sharing medical misinformation, because two abortionists said so.”

The Biden administration includes Democrats — such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra — who have received political funding from Planned Parenthood.

Rose said, “Joe Biden … has stacked his administration with people who have a proven track record of going after their political opponents, of doing favors. Xavier Becerra did it for Planned Parenthood, just like [Kamala] Harris for the abortion industry. Xavier Becerra also was the one to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor to try to force them to provide contraceptives. Xavier Becerra and Kamala Harris were also involved in trying to get pregnancy centers in California to post abortion notices to their wall.”

She concluded, “The corruption runs deep, and these are the people now running the federal government. So I am very concerned for what Joe Biden and his political cronies will do to try to silence dissent, and particularly, to go after the pro-life movement.”

