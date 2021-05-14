Exclusive — Sen. Tom Cotton on Businesses Demanding Masks: ‘Speak to the Manager and Demand Answers; Why Aren’t They Following the Science?’

Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus should challenge businesses demanding they wear masks, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Cotton observed that Democrats and the broader left reflexively invoke “science” as if their political demands are scientific.

“I’ve been amused for months now when lefties have been saying, ‘Follow the science,’ and the science is obvious that once you’re [vaccinated], these vaccinations are tremendously effective, especially in preventing the worst kinds of cases,” Cotton remarked.

He continued, “So I encourage all your readers or all your listeners to simply take their masks off, and anytime they get mask-scolded, you can just say, ‘Follow the science.’ And I know the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] said, ‘Well, you’ve got to follow what businesses say or what state and local government says.’ That’s not science; that’s politics.”

“Just in their day-to-day life, if your listeners are living in places where the grocery stores and pharmacies and the malls insist that you keep wearing masks, I’d encourage them to just go speak to the manager and demand answers,” he advised. “Why aren’t they following the science?”

LISTEN:

Cotton linked the updated guidelines for mask-wearing from the CDC to congressional hearings with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He said, “I’m also, I guess, very pleased that the CDC finally came to its senses — well past time — and told Americans that anyone who’s been vaccinated doesn’t need to keep wearing a mask. I think that’s a direct result of the hearing that the CDC director and Tony Fauci had earlier this week when we had Republicans ranging from Rand Paul to Susan Collins denouncing their elevation of political correctness and left-wing dogma over obvious scientific evidence.”

“I think that’s a real victory that we got through oversight this week,” he added. “It’s things like that that we’re focusing on right now to try to make real improvements in the lives of Americans.”