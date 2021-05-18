Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Tuesday that Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption exposé of Michael Bloomberg’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) illustrates how many news media outlets are financially tied to America’s primary geopolitical adversary.

Breaking the News documents how Bloomberg and his top associates from the news media conglomerate bearing his name, Bloomberg LP, regularly met in Beijing with high-level CCP officials and propagandists, according to Chinese government documents reviewed by Marlow and his researchers.

Marlow wrote, “According to documents reviewed while researching for this book, these propagandists regulate Bloomberg LP and control the extent to which the former Democrat mega-donor-turned presidential candidate’s business can access the gigantic Chinese market. Michael Bloomberg himself has spoken favorably—even glowingly—about China, President Xi Jinping, and other top Beijing officials. Bloomberg LP seemingly does a lot more business with China than its competitors.”

“Congratulations on your book,” Blackburn told Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. “I’m looking forward to reading it, because the title of it — the topic — you’re so right, exposing this — the Bloomberg and Chinese Communist Party relationship that you’re discussing — we have seen this with big media, where they cozy up with China TV, which is in essence cozying up with the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda arm, and we know that they are doing this. They’ve done it because they want to make that money off the Chinese market. So I applaud you for bringing it to light.”

LISTEN:

Blackburn said that Bloomberg News, just as with Apple, the NBA, and Nike, is facilitating China’s geopolitical ascendance relative to the U.S. while “making money hand over fist off of the Chinese market and by utilizing the Chinese Communist Party’s relationships.”

“China’s export of consumer goods has increased during the pandemic,” Blackburn noted. “China took our jobs. They sent to us this virus that shut our economy down. People head home, and China has already cornered the market on PPE, and then they increase their exports of consumables to the American marketplace because people are using more of those consumables as they are staying at home.”

She continued, “This is why they say their economy has grown 15-18 percent over the past year. It is because of the way they have exported their manufactured goods and consumables to not only the American marketplace, but the European marketplace.”

Blackburn warned, “We have to realize [that] China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, this is the new axis of evil. China is intent on global domination by the time we get to the midpoint of this century. They have looked at this as a 100-year marathon, they are very purposeful and intentional.”

China’s cultivation of business ties with companies like Bloomberg LP allows the one-party state to undermine America. “When they create these relationships, they are laughing all the way to the bank. So many of us thought China would tilt toward democracy. We were very hopeful for that over the past decade. We have realized they have no intention of allowing their people to succeed. It is about having the Chinese Communist Party succeed.”