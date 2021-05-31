Exclusive — Robert Wilkie: Democrats Want to Rewrite VA Motto to Remove Language from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural

Robert Wilkie, former secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) during the Trump administration, told Breitbart News that Democrats are trying to remove words from Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address from the VA’s motto, everywhere it appears.

Wilkie emphasized the importance of this proposal ahead of Memorial Day in an interview on a special edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

The current VA motto is:

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s veterans.

The motto is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural:

With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.

Several Democrats — and even a handful of Republicans — are supporting legislation to rewrite the VA’s motto to remove the pronouns “him” and “his,” ostensibly to be “inclusive of women and LGBTQ veterans.”

According to the House and Senate bills, titled the “Honoring All Veterans Act of 2021”:

The mission statement of the Department shall be as follows: ‘To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those ‘‘who shall have borne the battle’’ and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.’.’’.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) wrote, “I introduced a bill to update the VA motto to be inclusive of women & LGBTQ veterans.”

I introduced a bill to update the VA motto to be inclusive of women & LGBTQ veterans. Thank you @RepSteveStivers, @gillibrandny, @lisamurkowski & @iava for joining me in this effort to ensure ALL veterans receive the recognition they deserve from the VA.https://t.co/mL7EACKKj1 — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) April 23, 2021

Wilkie warned that the legislation “will remove Abraham Lincoln’s words from not only the VA headquarters, but from across VA.”

“Lincoln’s words from the Second Inaugural [are] I had called the most biblically righteous address ever given by an American president, [and] were really responsible for the creation of, firstly, a Veterans’ Bureau, and then now, the Department of Veterans Affairs,” he added. “The VA was birthed because of that speech.”