Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) told Breitbart News on Monday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the broader Democrat Party depend on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her “wing of the party” to maintain power in Washington, DC.

Zeldin noted that Democrats’ narrow eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives — Democrats’ 219 seats to Republicans’ 211 — further amplifies the political power held by Omar and her fellow “Squad” colleagues: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

“[Ilhan Omar] helps keep Nancy Pelosi in power, and they are [so] fearful of this wing of the party that’s taken over more and more of the party that they’re going to run cover,” Zeldin said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

On June 7, Omar grouped the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban in terms of commission of “crimes against humanity.” She tweeted, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked [Secretary Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Omar was “comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations [and] drawing equivalencies,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin said Omar were elected “having stated all sorts of antisemitic, anti-Israel, anti-U.S. positions.” He added, “As she started off as a freshman member, she continued with the antisemitic and anti-Israel and anti-U.S. positions, and I just don’t know how much Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are going to take before they hit their breaking point.”

He continued, “It seems like … there is no limit, that Ilhan Omar can say whatever she wants to say, for however long or harshly she wants to say it.”

Tlaib and left-wing news media framed criticisms of Omar’s grouping of the U.S. with Islamic terrorist organizations as rooted in “Islamophobia” and “racism.” Omar cast Democrats’ request for her “clarification” of these remarks as “Islamophobic,”

Omar frequently describes herself as a victim and target of assorted bigotries while denigrating her critics as motivated by “Islamophobia,” “misogyny, “racism,” “white supremacy,” or other dogmas.

“People now know Ilhan Omar for who she is,” Zeldin stated, “and this isn’t about race religion, gender, ethnicity, or political party. This has to do with anti-American propaganda and [her] history of doing this in the past. She’s blamed U.S. foreign policy for the al-Shabaab attack in Kenya. She blamed U.S. foreign policy for the suffering of Venezuelan people, not blaming Maduro.”

He continued, “[On] 9/11, she said, ‘Some people did something.’ She once requested leniency for ISIS fighters. That list goes on. So when you are analyzing what she’s saying and doing right now it can’t be independent of and ignorant to [Omar’s] history.

Zeldin concluded, “What Pelosi is doing is running interference [for Omar]. What she is doing is exposing her double standard.”

On Wednesday, Zeldin called for Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after the Minnesota Democrat’s likening of the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

