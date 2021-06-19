The status quo of illegal immigration under the Biden administration “is as bad as it’s ever been,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Federal law enforcement officers dealing with border security and migration are told by their superiors not to publicly discuss their professional conduct and observations, Paxton shared.

“[All law enforcement officers] will tell you the same story if they’re allowed to talk,” he remarked. “Oftentimes, they have to do it on the QT, because they’re being forced by the Biden administration to keep their mouths shut.”

President Joe Biden’s policies toward and statements regarding immigration and border security incentivize human smuggling and drug trafficking, Paxton held. He said transnational criminal cartels are beneficiaries of the status quo.

He continued, “The reality is, it’s as bad as it’s ever been. The Biden administration is benefiting one group of people [called] cartels. The cartels are the primary beneficiaries of this, because they’re making money off of almost every single person that comes through, who are charged thousands of dollars.”

Cartels also benefit from the Biden administration reallocation of border security resources towards caretaking of migrants, Paxton noted.

“The border becomes more porous for drug smuggling, because Border Patrol is so busy taking care of all these people that are just being invited to come to our country,” he added.

He concluded, “These [migrants] are not even being benefited the way they should be if you were trying to do illegal immigration, because they end up being beholden to the cartels. In the end, if you if you want to do this, this is not a very good way to do it, unless you are primarily trying to benefit the criminal organizations down there called the cartels.”